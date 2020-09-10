Crash closes I-80 westbound

MILTON — Interstate 80 westbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash which occurred at around 2 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 211.5.
Firefighters from Turbot and White Deer townships, along with fire police from Milton and and the Warrior Run area were called to the scene.
According to the Union County Firewire Facebook page, a single truck crashed, blocking both westbound lanes of travel. The driver was reportedly self extricated when responders arrived on scene.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation expected the highway to be closed for several hours. Traffic was backlogged along Interstate 80, and at its interchange with Interstate 180, as well as in the area of the Watsontown exit of Interstate 180 due to the crash.
Traffic congestion was also evident throughout the Milton and Watsontown areas as the interstate was closed following the crash.
A detour was announced by PennDOT later Thursday afternoon following Interstate 180 westbound to Route 220 northbound and back to Interstate 80 westbound.
