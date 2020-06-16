ALLENWOOD — An inmate at the Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for possession of contraband in prison.
Tavon Johnson, 30, of Baltimore, Md., was sentenced recently before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann.
According to U.S. Attorney David Freed, Johnson previously entered a guilty plea to possession of contraband in prison, for possessing 120 strips of the narcotic suboxone while incarcerated at Allenwood.
The sentence will run consecutively to the time Johnson is currently serving.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur.
