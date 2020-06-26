I-80 eastbound,
Union County
NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound are advised of short-term alternating single lane closures in Lewis, West Buffalo and White Deer townships, Union County.
On Monday, June 29, the contractor HRI will continue repairing the center line joint and shoulders in the eastbound lanes. Motorists can expect alternating single-lane closures. Work will be completed Mondays through Thursdays during daylight hours.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 24, weather permitting.
Route 2028, Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County
MARION HEIGHTS — Motorists are advised of a waterline project beginning Monday, June 29, on Route 2028 (Marion Heights Road), east of Marion Heights, in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County.
Contractor Fairchild Brothers Inc. will begin installing a new waterline on Marion Heights Road, from the Co-Gen Plant to the intersection with Route 54. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating single lane closures with flagging.
Work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, and expect delays in travel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.