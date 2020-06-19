MIFFLINBURG — A long-term road closure will begin Monday along Route 45 (Chestnut Street) in Mifflinburg, for a waterline project.
On Monday, contractor Gutelius Excavating will begin work on a waterline project along Route 45. Motorists can expect the eastbound lane of Route 45 to be closed between the intersection with Forest Hill Road and Line Street. Traffic will be controlled by flagging during daylight hours. Work at the Forest Hill Road intersection will be completed during the overnight hours.
Waterline work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10, with the final wearing coat to be paved a few weeks later, weather permitting.
