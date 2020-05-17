LEWISBURG — Funding Friday: COVID-19 Relief for Small Businesses was recently announced by the Small Business Development Center, Bucknell University (SBDC).
Steve Stumbris, SBDC director, said relaunching educational and outreach programming via live webinars was an exciting opportunity.
“The SBDC has been tirelessly assisting businesses as they cope with the impacts of COVID-19 over the past two months,” Stumbris noted. “But even in the face of economic challenges, there are still entrepreneurs identifying and pursuing new opportunities.”
Among them was the first virtual One Million Cups Susquehanna Valley session. Stumbris said the online gathering heard from two new startup firms about the steps they are taking to launch their ventures.
Information about the effort to help small businesses navigate the impact of the historic pandemic was made available at www.bucknell.edu/azdirectory/small-business-development-center. Programs included grants, forgivable loans and a business start-up webinar by an entrepreneur who has also represented the people of his township and State House district.
Programs and resources for small business included:
• The Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund recently opened to provide grants of up to $10,000 to businesses facing immediate financial pressure because of COVID-19. Entrepreneurs of color, women-owned businesses, and other enterprises in historically undeserved communities were especially sought.
• The non-profit Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund offers loans of up to $3,000 to qualified small businesses. The forgivable loan is intended to provide financial assistance to meet payroll, preserve healthcare coverage for employees and preserve jobs.
• SPANX, the intimate apparel maker is donating $5 million to female entrepreneurs to help businesses, families and employees to alleviate the pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Red Backpack Fund will provide 1,000 female business owners with $5,000 in funding each. Each recipient will also receive a “lucky” red backpack and a free annual pass to more than 80 master class instructors including Blakely’s class on entrepreneurship. The next application rounds will open on Monday, June 1, Monday, July 6 and Monday, Aug. 3.
• Coty Professional Beauty is offering $200,000 in grants to licensed hairdressers, manicurists and educators affected by the pandemic. The program, which was launched through the Hairdressers at Heart COVID-19 Crisis Relief Program, will award 230 individuals with checks for $1,000.
• Ag businesses, farmers and ranchers should know that the Small Business Administration (SBA) is accepting applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on a limited basis.
EIDL has also been reopened for applicants who were approved previously, but did not yet apply for the advance. If a loan number begins with a 2 and there was no application for an advance, applying again is permitted at www.covid19relief.sba.gov/#/ and a new application will be associated with the existing one. Agricultural producers, farmers, and ranchers are eligible to apply to the PPP if the business has 500 or fewer employees, fits within the revenue-based size standard (average annual receipts of $1 million) or meets an “alternative size standard”. The PPP loan is offered through participating lenders.
• A Keystone Innovation Zone and other PA Tax Credits Webinar will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 16 — Noon This webinar will cover a variety of PA-based incentive programs to help businesses across a variety of industries. Attendees will learn about the Keystone Innovation Zone (KIZ) Program for early stage companies, Research and Development
• Rep. David Rowe (R-85) will host a Business Startup Basics Webinar at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18. The webinar will will help aspiring entrepreneurs take the first step to successful business ownership. Applications and licenses needed, different types of business structure, financing options presented by a local banker and other topics will be covered.
