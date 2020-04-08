Investigation into church fire complete

MILTON — Although the investigation into a fire which heavily damaged Bethany United Methodist Church in November is complete, work on restoring the church remains in a holding pattern.
Pastor Bill McNeal confirmed this week that insurance investigators recently wrapped up their work.
"We have not received the results (of the investigation) yet," he said. "We are hoping we will have the clearance, as soon as we are able, to go in and do the cleanup."
Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he's unsure how long it may take to secure a contractor who will be able to perform the restorations.
Previously, McNeal said adjusters believe the fire caused around $3 million damage, but a final estimate had not been determined. The reconstruction process was initially estimated to take 12 to 18 months.
Until the coronavirus pandemic caused churches to halt offering service, members of Bethany had been meeting for services since the fire at the West Milton United Methodist Church.
Although the stay-at-home order has curtailed area church services, McNeal continues to minister using Facebook live.
"We have been advised by our bishop, district superintendents, not to do drive-in churches or pass by," McNeal said. "We are to honor the stay-at-home rule."
He has been posting a daily devotion on the Bethany United Methodist Church Facebook page. A weekly sermon has been recorded and posted using Facebook live.
For Easter Sunday, McNeal plans to incorporate communion into his message.
"When (those watching) eat dinner (Sunday), they may have a piece of bread, a drink and remember Christ," McNeal said.
"I am a firm believer that communion is a holy moment," he continued. "When Jesus said 'do this in remembrance of me,' that should be an everyday occurrence. When we eat and drink, we should remember what Christ has done for us."
McNeal noted that more people have been viewing Bethany's online postings than were attending Sunday services.
"Looking at the numbers, there are still some people that need spiritual guidance, not only at this time but throughout their lives," he said.
McNeal expects online technology to be used in ministry even after the pandemic subsides.
"I think there are people seeking direction," he said. "At least (the gospel) message is getting out... The word of God is being broadcast around the world via the internet."
