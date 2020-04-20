COVID
By Chris Brady The Standard-Journal

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday reported 948 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 92 deaths.

Monday's report brings total cases in commonwealth to 33,232. With the additional 92 deaths reported, a total of 1,204 people have lost their battle with the virus.

Locally, cases remained largely level again, with the exception of Columbia County, which reported another death, and is up to seven deaths total. Cases by county, according to the department: Columbia, 208; Northumberland, 73; Montour 48; Lycoming 40; and Snyder and Union, 28.

