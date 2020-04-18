Editor’s note: We continue our series remembering the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Okinawa today.
Anyone familiar with the history of World War II knows the name Ernie Pyle.
His words provided insight to the battlefield for millions of Americans back home until he was killed April 18, 1945, during the Battle of Okinawa.
Pyle, unlike many of his colleagues, reported from the front lines. Troops admired him for his courage. His ability to tell the story of the battles he witnessed endeared him with not on the troops, but military families back home, and the average person on the street.
He was telling the story of World War II even before Pearl Harbor was attacked in December 1941. Pyle was the man who told Americans of the bombing of Britain a year earlier, bringing what seemed to be a distant war on foreign soil into their living rooms each day.
Once Americans did hit the battlefields in Europe, Pyle was there, in the trenches, telling the story from the perspective of the men in battle. It wasn’t the military brass he relied upon to tell the story, it was the average soldier in the trenches.
Pyle was there with American troops during the North Africa campaign, and witnessed invasions at Sicily and Anzio. He arrived for the D-Day invasions on June 7, 1944, and provided first-hand testimony to the tremendous sacrifices of Allied troops on the beaches. He was nearly killed in an Allied bombing at Saint-Lo, Normandy, France, and witnessed firsthand the liberation of Paris.
In July, Pyle wrote a column seeking combat pay for infantrymen, similar to “flight pay” afforded to airmen. Congress approved an increase of $10 a month for combat infantrymen, illustrating Pyle’s influence. The bill was called “the Ernie Pyle Bill” and the journalist was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Correspondence that year.
With Allied victory in Europe close at hand, Pyle turned his attention to the Pacific, where he felt an obligation to report on the war there. The Navy there had a policy forbidding the use of sailors’ names by reporters, which didn’t fit with Pyle’s personal reporting style. He clashed with Navy brass before the ban was lifted, a measure taken for Pyle alone.
Pyle was with the Marines when they landed April 18, 1945, on Okinawa, and was with the Army’s 305th Infantry Regiment, 77th Division, on Ie Jima. There he was riding in a Jeep toward the front lines when he was struck in the left temple by a Japanese sniper.
He was buried with other KIAs and the men of the 305th erected a monument at the site. “At this spot the 77th Infantry Division lost a buddy. Ernie Pyle, 18 April 1945,” reads the inscription. The site, owned by an American Legion post, is maintained by Marines assigned to the island to this day.
Pyle’s death shook the nation, and was announced by Navy Secretary James V. Forrestal. Days after Pyle’s death, President Harry Truman said, “No man in this war has so well told the story of the American fighting man as American fighting men wanted it told. He deserves the gratitude of all his countrymen.”
On July 19, 1949, Pyle was reinterred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Pyle, though a civilian, was awarded the Purple Heart.
Pyle’s reports appeared in more than 300 newspapers.
