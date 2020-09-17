WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology is recommending a merger of its corporation with that of the Community Arts Center, a wholly owned subsidiary of the college, pending approvals by the college’s board of directors and state and county entities.
Costs related to both the operations and infrastructure of the arts center are largely, and increasingly, subsidized by Penn College, although the center also relies upon philanthropic support from the community — led by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania — as well as local government and visitors bureau grant funding, and investment from a partnership with Lycoming College, now in its fourth year.
A merger would allow the organization to leverage Penn College’s marketing, development, finance, human resources and hospitality resources, much in the same manner that the college already provides general-services support for the facility.
If the merger proposal is authorized by action of the Penn College Board on Oct. 1, it will also require notice and/or approval by various governmental entities or agencies, including the Charitable Trusts and Organization Section of the state Attorney General’s Office. Approval or authorization may also be required by the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas.
Any restricted funds will remain segregated and used for their restrictive purposes.
Since opening in May 1993, the Community Arts Center, the former Capitol Theatre, has hosted 155,506 patrons for movies and 1,621,504 for live events for a total of 1,777,010, as of August.
