WATSONTOWN — Three area Christian-based entities have joined forces to bring two national recording artists to the Central Susquehanna Valley.
The “Fear No More Tour” concert, featuring Building 429 and Britt Nicole, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown. The concert is being promoted locally by JMeg Ministries, in partnership with WGRC radio and Revival Tabernacle.
Dave Jones, co-founder of JMeg Ministries and a WGRC radio personality, said JMeg is part of a speaking and music ministry called Redeemed.
“We enjoy going out to churches and various other organizations to share a message and provide good, Christian music,” Jones said. “We decided to look at hosting a larger concert event, bringing in some national artists, with JMeg serving as the local promotor of that event.”
He stressed that the concert is not a fundraiser.
“JMeg, a lot of what we’re based on is giving back to the community or serving the community,” Jones said. “This is an opportunity to do that, partnering with WGRC, partnering with Revival Tabernacle.”
While tickets for the concert must be purchased, Jones said the cost covers bringing the artists to the area to perform.
He also noted that the concert is a good opportunity to raise awareness about JMeg Ministries, which was incorporated in December 2012.
In addition to the music and speaking ministry, JMeg operates Jeremiah’s Closet from 6 to 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month from the Kingdom Kidz building, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
Jeremiah’s Closet provides clothing items to those in need. The organization also offers emergency food assistance and provides free life counseling services.
“We are also seeing an increase in outside agencies, such as hospitals and human service agencies, contacting us for Jeremiah’s Closet and our free counseling services,” Jones noted.
While Redeemed is a ministry carried out in partnership with Jones, and musicians Randy and Jade Fisher, JMeg also works with other musicians to present programs focused on speaking and music.
The organization visits prisons with the Allan Scott Band.
“We are able to go in and preach the gospel, messages of hope,” Jones said. “It is amazing that these prisoners, many have considered them outcasts, when they hear the good news of the gospel... you see walls come down.
“While their present circumstances don’t change, how they are able to progress does,” he continued. “When you see someone accept Christ for the first time, it is just awesome... the spiritual chains have been released.”
Jones learned of the possibility of bringing Building 429 and Britt Nicole to the area through a promoter’s email chain he participates in. He felt the concert would be a good fit with JMeg’s mission.
“Both Building 429 and Britt Nicole, they have stories of finding themselves in tough points of their lives and careers,” he said. “(They speak about) how they turned that around.”
After learning of the possibility of bringing the artists to the area, Jones reached out to Revival Tabernacle about hosting the concert.
“The dates worked and that’s how we decided to bring Building 429 in,” he said.
Building 429 is comprised of Jason Roy, Michael Anderson, Jesse Garcia and Aaron Branch. The group’s newest single, “Fear No More” encourages listeners to “hold fast to faith in the midst of life’s inevitable setbacks.”
Nicole released her sixth studio album, titled “Britt Nicole,” in 2016. She later released “Be the Change” and “Pave” as promotional singles from the album.
Jones is looking forward to the concert.
“It’s going to be a great concert event,” he said. “It will be a high-energy show, yet packed with a message of hope.
“I look forward to being able to connect with people,” he added. “This will be a great avenue to share about JMeg and (WGRC)... This is a cooperative effort between WGRC, JMeg and Revival Tabernacle. They’ve really been great in partnering with us to make this happen.”
Jones said various ticketing options are available, including family and group rates. General admission tickets start at $20.
Pre-ordering of tickets is recommended, as only tickets for leftover seats will be available at the door.
For more information or to order tickets, visit premierproductions.com.
