SELINSGROVE — The economic impact of the Coronavirus, even if the spread of the virus and fatalities level off soon, could be complex.
So noted Dr. Matt Rousu, dean of the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University. He said supply-chain problems were already popping up for a host of well-known businesses with ties to China.
Among them were Apple Inc., the technology company, which announced it would not meet its quarterly revenue forecast due to the impact of the virus on its suppliers in China.
Apparel makers and footwear companies have been similarly affected. Adidas, the German-based athletic brand, reported an 85% sales decline since Jan. 25 in China.
China is also a market for American-based brands, Rousu observed, a fact which to date has been somewhat overlooked.
“There are 1.8 billion people ,” he observed. “If they are not out buying as much, that is actually a negative impact on the flip side.”
There are also issues with travel and other economic sectors which could be disrupted.
Where it could go from here depends on the spread of the virus.
“If it gets contained, at least in the next few weeks, I think this will be a relatively minor blip, at least to the United States,” he said. “Could our (Gross Domestic Product) dip a little bit, sure.”
The chances of the illness spreading worldwide were unknown to date, Rousu said. Uncertainty, the bane of markets and business, can also spread.
“Right now, the State Department has put the same rating for travel for China as we put on for Syria or North Korea. Do not travel, that’s how severe it is,” he said. “What happens if that expands to the rest of Asia?”
Saying Coronavirus could lead to a global recession sounded dramatic, Rousu said. But it it spreads as widely as some have stated, the economic impact could be global.
The virus originated in wildlife near Wuhan, China and is widely believed to have spread first from an open-air market. To date, more than 75,000 cases have been reported in China, with more than 2,230 deaths. Much of the country is reportedly on some form of lockdown.
Fifteen cases have been confirmed in the United States. An American in Wuhan has died.
