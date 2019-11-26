TURBOTVILLE — By a vote of 6-3, the Warrior Run School District school board on Monday approved moving ahead with soliciting bids for a $9.995 million bond issuance.
Voting in favor of the motion were board President Doug Whitmoyer, Vice President Tamara Hoffman and members Charles Axtman, Mark Burrows, George Grose and JJ Lyons. Voting against were board members Abby Appleman, Gail Foreman and Daniel Truckenmiller.
During a special meeting held earlier this month, the board approved working with financial advisors PFM Financial Advisors and bound counsel Eckert Seamans Cherin and Mellot to prepare the documents necessary to solicit the bids.
At that meeting, Jamie Doyle, of PFM Financial Advisors, said this bond issuance will mark the third time since 2017 the district will have borrowed nearly $10 million to be used toward its efforts to build a new elementary school on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
During Monday’s meeting, Jonathan Cox, of Eckert Seamans Cherin and Mellot, said interest rates for the latest bond issuance should be locked in early in 2020, with the transaction to be completed about one month later.
In borrowing nearly $30 million, Doyle said the district will still have to use approximately $7 million from its cash reserves to cover the cost of the elementary building project.
In October, the board approved a proposed schematic design of and moving forward with the design development phase of a three-story elementary school. Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, said he expects the project to cost between $35.1 and $38.6 million.
Prior to Monday’s vote, Appleman explained her reasons for voting against the motion. She said it’s not a good idea for school districts to alert contractors up front to the amount of funds they have available for building projects.
“I hope I am wrong,” Appleman said. “I wish we were borrowing a smaller amount, to do the job at a minimum. We are borrowing against the taxpayer dollars.”
In a separate financial action, the board approved transferring $500,000 from the general fund balance to the capital reserve fund. The funds are to be used for future building projects, facility upgrades, technology and other capital expenditures.
Following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack noted that the board typically approves transferring those funds annually, after a preliminary audit report is received.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring: Eric Newton, head junior high boys basketball coach, $2,790.
• Purchasing new high school lockers from Third Dimension Specialties for $34,307.
• Purchasing wrestling room wall padding from Resilite Sports Products for $11,030.55.
• Leasing approximately 22 acres of farmland located on the middle school/high school complex to John Hartley, at a rate of $203 per acre, for 2020.
Braylen Skillern, a kindergarten student, was named Elementary Citizen of the Month. He led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
The following students were also recognized during the meeting: Boys cross country state qualifiers Damein Moser, Caden Dufrene and Andrew Adams; and girls cross country team district champions and third place in the state, Lauren Trapani, Emma Miller, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkelberger, Alanna Ranck, Mikaela Majcher, Cameron Trapani and Madison Blickley.
