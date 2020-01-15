LEWISBURG — Some of the grave markers for local military veterans were due for a cleaning.
Buzz Meachum, a board member of Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 Kratzer Dull, said the club thus began to offer cleaning at no charge to the families. A sign up sheet was hung at American Legion Post 182 Kratzer-Dull, 127 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. Call 570-524-7479 for more information.
“The last summers have been wet,” Meachum observed. “An unusual amount of mold is on the stones.”
It was a decision of the club to offer the service as a nice gesture to families of those who served. Also, most people don’t know how to clean a stone.
“It’s not that difficult,” Meachum said. “It’s not that expensive. The chemicals are not a big deal.”
But he said there was a correct and incorrect way to clean a marker.
“Don’t use wire,” Meachum said. “Don’t use bleach.”
The club buys the needed chemicals for Meachum, who is sometimes joined by a Veteran Corps partner. They clean memorial stones, tombstone and markers with a simple scrub brush.
Meachum noted he has not encountered a stone he has not been able to clean.
“You do it one day,” he said. “Then you go back and check it and see if it is OK. If not, you do it over and that usually does it.”
Meachum, and sometimes a fellow veteran, will clean memorial stones, tombstones, markers. Lewisburg, Milton, Mifflinburg, Sunbury, and his own Northumberland Borough are generally the range where they work.
Meachum recently cleaned the marker of George H. Ramer, a Medal of Honor recipient from Lewisburg. Ramer was killed in 1951 during the Korean War and is also memorialized at the Union County Courthouse.
The Mathewson family gravesite with markers for Jane, Christopher J. and Christy Mathewson were also recently cleaned. Mathewson was a World War I veteran as well as a charter member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Meachum noted the cleanup took three days, while most take two.
Meachum has found or cleaned graves of African-American veterans who served in the US Civil War and were buried in cemeteries in both Lewisburg and Milton.
Among them were Richard Henry Wilson, Company F, 24th Regiment USCV, buried in Lewisburg. Meachum said Wilson became an area barber after the war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.