SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Coroner Office is asking for the general public’s assistance in locating living blood relatives of Lynne R. Lusk, age 64, of Milton.
She may have and/or had family members living in the Williamsport area. Those with information are asked to contact Coroner James F. Kelley via the Northumberland County Communication Center at 570-988-4539.
