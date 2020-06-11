MIFFLINBURG — Pennsylvania State Police were called to western Union County Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of an individual who sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
A Mifflinburg ambulance, along with medics from Evangelical Community Hospital, were dispatched just after 3 p.m. to an area along Mensch Road, near the Pennsylvania State Game Lands, after receiving reports of an individual — possibly a juvenile — who sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
According to emergency services radio communications, Pennsylvania State Police arrived on scene and canceled the medical units due to what was classified as an “expiration.”
The Standard-Journal will release more information on the incident as it becomes available.
