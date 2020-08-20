Families, legislator react to Milton nursing COVID outbreak

MILTON — A roller coaster, stressful, disturbing. Those are all words which families of residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center are using to describe what they are experiencing in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak at the center.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Human Services issued a joint press release Wednesday announcing that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton has temporarily taken over management of the facility.
According to the DOH, 73 residents and 36 staff members at the facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The DOH was also reporting as of Tuesday that 13 residents had died of the virus. The Standard-Journal has spoken with the family members of additional residents who have passed away since then.
Family members of other residents are discussing a range of emotions they have experienced since the onset of the outbreak.
Kathy Bardole said her 82-year-old mother Janet Bardole has been a resident at the facility for four years.
"It's like a roller coaster," Kathy Bardole said. "I was on the phone with (Janet) and one of the aides came in and told her she had the coronavirus."
Janet has reported to her family members via phone that she's had a temperature of 102 degrees and a cough.
Up until about two weeks ago, Bardole said her mother had been in a room by herself at the facility.
"My mother was by herself and all of a sudden there was somebody else in (her room)," Bardole said. "My mother has congestive heart failure... Now both of (the residents) are positive (for coronavirus)."
Bardole said her family has learned more about what's taking place at the facility by reading the newspaper, rather than by anyone working at the facility.
On Thursday morning, Bardole said her mother was asking to go to the hospital, but had not yet been transported.
Janet's granddaughter, Jen Sarviss, later reported learning that her grandmother was being transported to the hospital for treatment. However, Sarviss said there was some confusion surrounding why Janet was being transported.
"They claim they are sending her out, but it's because they need to deep clean the rooms," Sarviss said. "It's very disturbing, not just to my grandmother, but to me. It's disturbing for everybody in the facility. I get it they're in a bad situation."
Kathy Bardole said she's trying to be encouraging to Janet when they speak on the phone.
"She's very scared," Bardole said, of her mother. "I try not to break down with her. I try to encourage her... I keep trying to tell her, 'mom, you're going to make it. You're going to get through this.'"
Similar to the Bardole family, John McWilliams said his family has experienced "a lot of stress and anxiety" due to the outbreak at the facility.
McWilliams said his brother, John Markle, contracted COVID-19 while he was a resident at the center.
"(Markle) was at Milton rehab, ground zero for what's going on in Milton," McWilliams said. "We got a call from, not (the facility) but the ER... that he had been admitted."
Markle had been a resident of the center since July 6, McWilliams said. Someone from the facility called him Aug. 13 to inform him that Markle had tested positive for COVID-19.
"That's all we got from them," McWilliams said. "It was very stressful."
After receiving a call that Markle had been admitted to the hospital, McWilliams and his family were given approximately one hour to decide if they wanted Markle to be intubated.
"The doctor we talked to explained the situation," McWilliams said. "It's not just the virus, which is bad enough for Jeff, but he has Parkinson's."
The family opted to not have Markle intubated. They will soon have to make additional decisions regarding his care.
Nate Wardole, a DOH spokesperson, said in an email that the DOH is working to assist all residents of the facility "to protect them from the spread of this disease, and to protect their health and wellbeing.
"We are working to move some residents, based on their medical condition, to provide the best possible care for them," he said. "We are cohorting some patients, depending on whether they have tested positive, and we also know some residents may not be able to be moved due to their medical conditions."
According to Wardole, the DOH is working with an ombudsman to assist in communicating to families about what their wishes are "and to assure residents are aware of their rights and what is happening."
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) said she feels for those directly impacted by the situation at the nursing center.
"Our hearts go out to the family members and the staff," she said. "A lot of the residents have become like family members to the staff. The staff was stressed about what was going on."
According to Schlegel-Culver, she received a call Aug. 11 from a resident's loved one who was concerned about the situation at the facility.
"As a legislator, we don't have any authority to go into these facilities and do anything," she said. "We immediately contacted the Department of Health and the governor's office. They immediately went into action."
According to the DOH press release, the first COVID-19 cases at the facility were identified Aug. 3. Geisinger Health System first visited the nursing center Aug. 4 to assist staff with PPE use.
On Aug. 11, the DOH Healthcare Acquired Infection team, DOH and Geisinger performed a site visit at the nursing center.
Although Schlegel-Culver was informed about the content of Wednesday's press release just before it was issued, she also received a senior leaders briefing on the situation at the facility from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA).
"We were told that they were in, they were assessing the situation," Schlegel-Culver said. "They said that the facility had completed tests on all residents and staff in July, in accordance with (state) orders... with no positive cases. New cases occurred shortly thereafter."
She said contact tracing will occur in an effort to determine how the virus entered the facility.
Schlegel-Culver noted the information on the situation at the center which can be released to her and the public is limited due to HIPPA regulations.
She said the National Guard team deployed to the facility is likely a specialized group which has been sent to various nursing homes to assist in the midst of the pandemic.
Wardle said the team from the National Guard will be on site 24 hours per day, assisting with food service and housekeeping.
"The goal is that as this situation moves forward, employees of the facility will be able to provide the care to the residents of the facility," he said.
Schlegel-Culver said anyone with concerns about a long-term care facility should contact the DOH.
"You can anonymously report to the Department of Health any concerns you have about nursing homes," Schlegel-Culver said. "You can be an employee, a resident or a loved one... We encourage anybody to call the Department of Health and make an anonymous complaint."
She was shocked to see the report that 13 residents of the Milton center passed away from COVID-19.
"It's a lot of people who passed, and needlessly so," Schlegel-Culver said. "It's one of those things you pray will never happen here. When it does, it hits home. It shakes the foundation that you stand on. We're not immune because we're in rural Pennsylvania."
She said individuals should also be following masking and social distancing protocols in the community.
"We need to be mindful of the community of employees that work in these facilities, we should be wearing masks around them," Schlegel-Culver said. "We've now seen the devastation that can occur with a very vulnerable population."
Joe Stender, media relations specialist with the Geisinger Health System, released a statement Thursday on the system's involvement with the Milton nursing center.
"As part of the Regional Response Health Collaborative Program, Geisinger experts have been made available to assist with local nursing homes experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks," the statement said. "Geisinger’s response team has been assisting Milton Health and Rehab since Aug. 6 by educating staff on proper use of personal protective equipment, infection control best practices and more. We are all in the fight against COVID-19 together, and it is our full intention to continue assisting our neighbors at Milton Health and Rehab to preserve the safety and wellbeing of our communities."
