LORETTO — Two local students were among those to receive academic degrees May 10 from St. Francis University.
Local students to receive degrees from the university include:
Emily Benfer, New Columbia, Master of Occupational Therapy
Cassandra Brungard, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science in Health Science OT
