HARRISBURG — Diakon Adoption and Foster Care will host two free online informational sessions to learn about child foster care and adoption.
The sessions are scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Email Heather Crone at CroneH@diakon.org to register and receive access information for the Sept. 10 virtual meeting. Email Casandra Dry at DryC@diakon.org to register and receive access information for the Sept. 22 session.
Diakon staff will explain foster parenting, as well as the processes involved in adopting a child. Learn about children and youths available for adoption, foster care and foster-to-adopt as well as medically fragile foster care.
Diakon formerly maintained an office in Williamsport and is again serving the central Susquehanna region.
