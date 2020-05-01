MIFFLINBURG — This unique period in history has turned into good times for the bicycle business.
Brookside Bikes, and other bike shops, have been deemed life-sustaining during the pandemic. They have been open by appointment with curbside service and delivery as well as doing repairs.
Daniel Zimmerman, co-owner of Brookside Bikes with brother John Zimmerman, said the shop has been active even with social distancing and other precautions in place.
“We’ve been able to keep the people riding,” Daniel observed. “Which is a great thing for them to be doing right now with the fact that they can stay fit.”
Homebound or sheltering people have been looking for things to do, with outdoor activities more popular as the weather improves.
“Fresh air and exercise,” Daniel noted. “There couldn’t be a better time to ride your bike. A lot of people are focusing on staying healthy right now.”
A person returning to the activity or coming to it for the first time need not worry the maze of bikes they may see.
“We like to go through a series of questions to find the right bike for them to make sure that they are able to achieve their goals with a new bike and that they are going to be comfortable and fit well,” Daniel added. “That’s definitely the goal. We want to help them be successful in getting out to ride the bike, staying fit whatever their goals are.”
Correctly sizing and adjusting the bike is important, as is safety gear. Helmets were naturally important, Daniel said, as well as daytime running lights. They are a relatively new product but finding frequent use locally.
“Daytime running lights are probably your single most important step for safety,” he said. “They have a flash pattern that is specifically designed for daytime. It is visible for up to a mile away, even in the daytime.”
Daniel added that seeing a cyclist a half-mile or a mile away, rather than a few hundred feet, was a good safety boost in a time when so many motorists are distracted. Headlights and tail lights were available and could be charged on a computer USB port.
The shop, Zimmerman noted, would be closed from this Monday to Saturday for a move. He said that some contractors were not able to work during the start of the coronavirus shut down. But things have worked out since as work was wrapping up.
Brookside Bikes will be moving from its current location at 600 Conley Road to 170 E. Market St. Suite A, Mifflinburg. Zimmerman said a Monday, May 11 opening was planned for the new location behind Weis Markets, just off the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. Call 570-966-1062 for more information.
