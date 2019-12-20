NEW COLUMBIA — Interstate 80 in the area of western Union County has a history of producing multi-vehicle crashes in December.
The Dec. 29, 2001, issue of The Standard-Journal detailed a 45-vehicle crash which occurred the day prior along Interstate 80 in Clinton County, eight miles from the Union County line. That crash would have occurred between 10 and 15 miles west of the location where Wednesday’s fatal crash happened.
An article which appeared in the Dec. 31, 2001, edition of The Standard-Journal said Pennsylvania State Police confirmed six people died and at least 45 were injured in the Dec. 29 crash.
Forty-five vehicles were involved in the crash, including six tractor trailers. Two of those trailers burned.
According to the 2001 articles, the crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. in “white-out conditions” along the westbound lanes. A second crash involving 12 vehicles occurred in the eastbound lanes of travel.
The Standard-Journal also reported on a multi-vehicle crash which occurred Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2003, along Interstate 80 in western Union County. No major injuries or fatalities were reported in that crash.
At that time, PennDOT reported that eight tractor trailers, five cars and a motorhome were initially involved in a crash that occurred in “white out conditions.”
Pennsylvania State Police reported that several chain-reaction crashes occurred as a result of the 2003 crash. In total, 25 to 30 cars were involved.
