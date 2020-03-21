MONTOURSVILLE – Motorists in North Central Pennsylvania are advised that the Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be pre-treating major roads in advance of the winter weather forecast.
Anti-icing trucks may be seen along high-volume roads in the PennDOT District 3 region in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.
The salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to the brine tank on PennDOT trucks. The trucks have signs on the backs indicating their purpose.
PennDOT notes that the anti-icing treatment isn't a silver bullet, and drivers still could encounter slick spots on the roadway; rather it gives our crews an edge at the start of winter weather.
PennDOT reminds motorists to slow down and drive according to the conditions they encounter when winter storms hit.
