I’ve made it no secret over the years that I’m a traditionalist when it comes to automobile racing.
In fact, on April 5, 2019, I penned a column titled “Trashing tradition.” In that column, I criticized NASCAR for several poor decisions in crafting the 2020 schedule — such as bowing to television and not scheduling any races for two weeks during the Olympics, for slashing a race weekend from Pocono and for moving the “Firecracker 400” from July 4 to late August.
While blasting NASCAR for making those moves, I wrote a column one week later urging NASCAR to seriously take a look at making some major schedule revisions for 2021 — such as offering more doubleheader weekends and exploring new markets to race in.
And then along came 2020 and the historic coronavirus pandemic. The Olympics have been canceled — meaning NASCAR will race throughout the summer — and several traditional events will not be held in their usual slot. Most notably, this will be the first Memorial Day weekend in my lifetime without the Indy 500. That open wheel race has been moved to August.
While I still want NASCAR — and other major series — to contest their marquee events as has traditionally been done, the coronavirus pandemic has taught me it really doesn’t matter when races are held. I’m just happy cars will finally be back on track.
While stripping us of racing action for two months, the pandemic has led to some incredible scheduling opportunities — and lessons for the future.
While the traditionalist in me has been opposed to the road course IndyCar race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, I really wish I could visit the famed speedway over the July 4 weekend.
Due to revised scheduling needed in light of the pandemic, on Saturday, July 4, the IndyCars and NASCAR Xfinity series will race on the tracks road course. The next day, the oval will host the NASCAR Cup series Brickyard 400.
Fans — myself included — have been clamoring in recent years for an IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader. Now, it’s finally going to happen, and much sooner than anyone expected.
I expect lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic will lead to more doubleheader weekends among racing’s top series — particularly since Roger Penske is now the man in charge of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
I believe NASCAR will also use lessons learned from this year to incorporate shorter race weekends, more doubleheaders at tracks and more mid-week races into future schedules.
Like many aspects of life, I think the coronavirus pandemic will be a boon for motorsports. Fans will be clamoring for racing action, particularly since going without watching cars on the track for a two-month period while the season should’ve been underway.
In addition, I believe the changes series will make as a result of the pandemic will reinvigorate fan interest. Even those angry about races being contested without fans in the stands over the next few weeks will come to understand and appreciate the efforts to get cars back on the track.
There were some winners and losers created by the pandemic. After his horrific crash at the finish of the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman will be back on track this weekend in Darlington. The break gave him ample opportunity to recover without missing too many events.
NASCAR truck series drive Brett Moffitt also had time to recover. He broke his leg in a motorbike accident. That injury required a six-week recovery time. Fortunately for Moffitt, there were no races contested during that recovery time so he didn’t miss any on-track action.
Kyle Larson is an obvious loser created by the pandemic. He made the very poor, and unforgivable, decision to utter a certain word that was heard by the world while contesting an online computer race.
Had it not been for the pandemic, Larson wouldn’t have been in that race and would still have a NASCAR Cup series ride. Although there’s little doubt his racist mindset would’ve emerged at some point in his career.
Laron’s replacement — Matt Kenseth — may be the biggest winner of all. Contrary to some reports, Kenseth never retired. He was released by Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2017 season, in order to make room for a younger driver. He raced part-time for Roush-Fenway Racing in 2018, and was idle last season after not being able to find a competitive ride.
At 48, I doubt he’ll run as strong as he did at the prime of his career. But Kenseth is stepping into a car that did win last season. It would be incredible to see Kenseth make an unexpected return to NASCAR’s top series, and win races as the oldest driver in the field.
