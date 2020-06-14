4 new COVID-19 cases across Northumberland, Union counties

HARRISBURG — Northumberland and Union counties each added two new COVID-19 cases, according to information releaed Sunday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In Northumberland County, the number of confirmed cases is up to 201, while Union County’s number of confirmed cases rose to 76. No new cases were reported in Lycoming, Snyder and Montour counties. Columbia County added one new case, bringing its total to 358.
Statewide, 336 additional cases were reported by the Department of Health on Sunday.
Confirmed cases in the Central Susquehanna Valley by county, with deaths listed in parntheses, are:
• Northumberland, 201 (4)
• Lycoming, 171 (17)
Union, 76 (2)
Snyder, 50 (1)
Montour, 57 (0)
