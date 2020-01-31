MILTON — A sense of confidence is exuding from the Milton Area High School Competitive Cheer Team, which is preparing to compete in the Universal Cheerleaders National High School Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Fla.
The team’s senior members — Katy Aunkst, Tierra Fisher, Alyssa Rager, Samantha Snyder and Jessica Waycaster — said this will mark their third trip to the national competition.
With the exception of 2015, Coach Traci Ferguson said she has led a team of Milton students to the competition each year since 2013.
This year, the team will be competing in the Game Day category. The girls leave for Florida on Wednesday, with their round of the competition slated for Friday, Feb. 7.
“I am expecting a lot of good competition and everyone being on their A game,” Aunkst said. “It literally is the best of the best.”
She said 45 other teams will be competing in the Game Day category, with 21 moving on to the semi-finals and 14 to the finals.
Members of the Milton team are confident they will find success in the competition.
“We’ve been practicing since August,” Waycaster said. “We have been to regionals, which is where we got first place. We got our bid for nationals.”
The regional competition was held in Slippery Rock.
“We’ve been to other competitions where we got first place,” Waycaster said.
At the national competition, Snyder said the team’s performance will consist of a band dance, situational side line performance, a cheer and a fight song.
“I’m really excited to go,” Waycaster said. “Nationals bring everyone (on the team) closer together.
“I think we have a good chance at moving on to the finals.”
The teams’s confidence was bolstered on Wednesday when they performed their routine during halftime of Milton’s basketball game against Central Columbia.
“Several Central parents came up to us and said we did really well,” Waycaster said.
The senior members of the team said their performances during past trips to Orlando is another sign they can excel in the upcoming competition.
“Our sophomore year, we did a flawless routine and didn’t move on,” Aunkst said.
“Some of the teams are tenths of a point away from advancing,” Fisher said. “Every little thing (with the performance) counts.”
Last year, the girls said they missed out on advancing by a slim margin.
“That’s a motivator for this year,” Aunkst said. “We will push (to advance).”
“We are lucky to have people that don’t give up,” Snyder said. “They fight for everything.”
Ferguson said her team is ready for the competition.
“We are real excited,” she said. “We feel comfortable. It’s second nature.”
In addition to daily practices and traveling to multiple competitions throughout the year, Ferguson said the members of her team have carried out an extensive fundraising campaign. The team must raise $2,500 to cover each member’s expenses.
Those expenses include traveling to the national competition, bringing in choreographers to work with the girls and related expenditures. Ferguson said the Milton Area School District covers the costs of traveling to Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) competitions.
To raise funds this year, the cheer squad had held two purse bingo events, a chicken and waffle dinner, a dance and hoagie sales.
“I’m so thankful,” Aunkst said. “Without all the support from the community, none of this would be possible. We would have to pay for it out of our pockets. Most of us couldn’t do that.”
Ferguson also offered thanks to the community for supporting the girls.
“We are thankful for the continued support from all the businesses from outside of town and outside of town,” she said.
Students participating in the trip are: Katy Aunkst, Tierra Fisher, Alyssa Rager, Samantha Snyder, Jessica Waycaster, Trinity Brown, Makahalee Forbes, Jaida Hoffer, Lillian Mapes, Bryanna Sampson, Breanna Martz, Gracie Richart and Nathalie Vargas. Coaches Traci Ferguson and Jennifer Waltman will also be traveling to Orlando.
