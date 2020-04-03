SELINSGROVE — Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Susquehanna University has rescheduled its 162nd commencement to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, in the James W. Garrett Sports Complex Field House.
Commencement was originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 13. Degrees will still be conferred on this date to all students eligible to graduate, currently estimated at approximately 500.
Additional details will be announced in the coming months, including a weekend of special events for seniors and an abbreviated Senior Awards Ceremony.
Susquehanna announced on March 16 that faculty and students would transition to online instruction for the remainder of the semester.
On Monday, the faculty voted to allow a pass/fail (P/F) grading option to all students for this semester only. Students may elect to have any or all of their current courses graded on a pass/fail basis. Students who do not elect the pass/fail option will receive regular letter grades.
