Kidz to unveil anti-bullying program

WATSONTOWN — Donna Bridge was a bit taken back when a child who was in attendance for a recent puppet program admitted to being a bully.
“We were in a setting where we could pray with her,” said Bridge, a volunteer and former director of Kingdom Kidz Inc.
Bridge believes the girl may have been reaching out for help. She noted that in a non-church setting, the puppet team members would not have been able to pray with the girl.
Given the prevalence of bullying in today’s society, the puppet team is developing two versions of an anti-bullying program. One will be presented in secular settings, the other in non-secular settings as the group presents programs in both.
The program, which is being written by Kingdom Kidz staff and volunteers, will be titled “Courage To Stand Up Someday.” Kingdom Kidz General Manager Lisa Derr hopes the program will be ready to be presented in public settings in October.
“We hear about (bullying) so much,” Derr said. “(The message of the program will be) treat others as you would like to be treated. There are so many problems out there... but we need to help kids, teenagers.”
Bridge said she’s heard from teachers, counselors and parents who believe many children are filled with anger.
“They do not feel loved,” Bridge said. “We want kids to know ‘you matter.’ That’s the message we want to take to people (through the program).”
The new anti-bullying program is just one of many projects currently being developed by the puppet team. An open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the puppet home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
Earlier this year, Derr said Kingdom Kidz completed the purchase of the building from the Watsontown United Methodist Church. The organization had been renting the facility since 2014.
“Just to know that we can now do any updates we want (to the building)... is a relief,” Derr said. “We can now make our own decisions as to how we want it done.”
In addition to sharing about Kingdom Kidz during the open house, Derr said staff and volunteers will be talking about future plans for the building.
The puppet team plans to renovate rooms located in the basement of the building, including a recording room and board meeting room.
“We are going to put city (scenery in one room), where kids can play and do puppet shows,” Derr said. “It’s a showcase section.”
“That’s in preparation for schools to come for field trips, in the spring,” Bridge added.
She noted that the puppet team recently sent letters to area school districts, inviting them to bring students to the puppet home for field trips.
Derr said the field trips will teach students how to make puppets and present puppet shows.
Other renovations to the facility are also planned, including to the former sanctuary area which currently does not have heating or air conditioning.
“We are going to run another campaign, asking for the funds to run another (HVAC) system up there,” Derr said.
She noted that $12,000 is needed to purchase a “state of the art” system.
In addition, Derr said the puppet team hopes to add lighting and other amenities to make the room a creative arts center.
“We know God will provide what needs to be done up there (in the former sanctuary area),” she said.
Last year, Derr said Kingdom Kidz presented 180 secular and non-secular puppet programs.
“I think we will surpass that a little this year,” she said. “We do (programs at) quite a few community events.”
In addition to the open house, Kingdom Kidz will be holding a puppet dinner theater at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the puppet home. The menu will include beef stew on rice.
Derr said donations to cover the cost of the dinner will be accepted. The puppet team holds dinner theaters at various times throughout the year.
“We started it as a fundraiser,” she said. “It has turned into feeding people, physically and spiritually.”
The team’s 2020 calendar is also starting to fill up. In March, Kingdom Kidz will be participating with Sunbury Christian School and a Christian school from Halifax on a mission trip to Jamaica.
Kingdom Kidz recently received an invitation to present an Easter Sunday program at a church in Camden, N.Y.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, or on volunteering with the organization, call 570-838-3133.
