Recently, I came across several old photo albums which I had tucked away in a drawer. Many of the photos in two of the albums I had taken as a pre-teen in the mid-1980s, with a point-and-shoot film camera.
Among the photos in the albums, I found images from NASCAR and IndyCar races my parents took me to at Pocono Raceway, I believe in 1986. As I looked at the photos I realized that when I took those photos I had no idea that more than 20 later I would return to Pocono with a much better camera, and a media credential which would give me much better access to photograph the cars and drivers.
I also didn’t know that a global pandemic in 2020 would snap a 13-year streak of being able to cover NASCAR action at Pocono as a member of the media.
As I flipped through the photos, I found a photo of Tom Sneva I had taken, apparently facing pit road from the infield. While it’s not a high-quality photo by any means, I was surprised that an 11 year old captured the image that I did.
Sneva won back-to-back IndyCar championships in 1977 and 1978, and emerged victorious in the 1983 Indy 500.
After the 2019 IndyCar race at Pocono, I was standing in the media center in close proximity to Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Scott Dixon. At the time, I thought how incredible it was to be so close to three Indy 500 winners at the same time. I also didn’t remember that 33 years prior, I had also been somewhat close to Sneva.
As I flipped through the pages of my photo album, I came across a photo I had taken of Bill Elliott at Pocono. I told my 2-year-old son that was Chase Elliott’s father.
My son repeated “Chase.” That’s the only driver that my son says the name of. I’ve taught him that word as I’m trying to “brainwash” him into which drivers to like and which ones not to. Three days after he was born, I was holding him in the hospital while watching a NASCAR Xfinity race won by Joey Logano, and I was sure to tell a 3 day old that we do not like Logano.
Also in my album was a photo of Davey Allison. It’s interesting that I had photos of Elliott and Allison so close together in my album as the two were key figures in the five-man battle for the 1992 NASCAR Cup championship. I still regard that year’s title fight as the best ever, and that year’s season finale in Atlanta as NASCAR’s greatest race.
Elliott won that 1992 race in Atlanta, but second-place finisher Alan Kulwicki — known as the “underbird” — somehow won the championship with his own under-funded team. The term “underbird” came about after the team placed tape over the “Th” in the word “Thunderbird” on the Ford which Kulwicki drove in the championship finale.
In one of the most surreal stories in NASCAR history, less than five months after he prevailed in the greatest championship fight in NASCAR history, Kulwicki was killed in a plane crash while traveling to the race weekend in Bristol, Tenn.
Nearly four months later, another key figure in the 1992 championship fight — Allison — died as a result of injuries sustained in a helicopter crash at Talladega Superspeedway.
Also in my album, I found a photo of a car No. 7 I took at Pocono. Initially, I thought that was one of Kulwicki’s cars. However, I soon realized the No. 7 was driven during the mid 1980s by Kyle Petty.
Interestingly enough, Petty was one of the drivers who entered the 1992 season finale in Atlanta with an outside shot at claiming the championship. Harry Gant was also a contender that year.
It’s interesting that I got a photo of the No. 7 which Petty drove for the Wood Brothers. In February 1986, Petty scored his first career Cup win in the Wood Brothers’ No. 7 in another classic race.
As Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip tangled while fighting for the lead late in the event contested on the short track in Richmond, the two crashed. Earnhardt and Waltrip careened into the wall, with Petty sneaking by to claim his first-career victory in a race which ended under caution due to the crash.
