ANNVILLE — At the direction of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, approximately 80 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are supporting Montgomery County EMA with the operation of its first COVID-19 mass-testing site.
"The Pennsylvania National Guard has skilled professionals who are trained and experienced in conducting operations under challenging conditions" said Col. Frank Montgomery, the director of military support, Pennsylvania National Guard. "We are proud to be able to share this expertise with our commonwealth partners to help our fellow Pennsylvanians during these trying times."
The test site remains under the control of Montgomery County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.