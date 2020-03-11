WATSONTOWN — Although there is some division within both municipalities on the issue, the Watsontown Police Department will likely soon be handling policing duties in McEwensville. Both Watsontown and McEwensville borough councils have approved a Police Service Agreement.
By a vote of 4-2, Watsontown Borough Manager Jay Jarrett said Watsontown Borough Council approved the agreement during Monday’s meeting. McEwnsville Borough Council had already approved the agreement, Jarrett said.
Watsontown council members Todd Moyer and Dennis Confer voted against the agreement. Voting in favor were council members Greg Miller, Fred Merrill, Ralph Young and Dan Folk.
According to Jarrett, the agreement is for one year and includes a 30-day opt out for either side.
Under the terms of the agreement, McEwensville will pay Watsontown $8,190 for the year for the services. Jarrett said that rate was calculated based on McEwensville’s population, with the borough being charged $30 per person.
While the agreement has been signed, Jarrett said there is another step in the process that must be completed before Watsontown formally takes over policing duties in McEwensville from the Pennsylvania State Police.
“Both municipalities need to pass an ordinance that, basically, approves the agreement,” Jarrett said. “Our council voted to advertise the ordinance (Monday).”
He expects both municipalities will approve their respective ordinances in either March or April.
According to Jarrett, Watsontown Police Department Chief Rodney Witherite is confident in the department’s ability to add McEwensville to its coverage area.
“There’s going to be a few more calls, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” Jarrett said. “The chief is confident that we can handle it with our present staff levels.”
Including Witherite, Watsontown has six full-time officers.
While there was some division among Watsontown council members on whether the agreement should have been approved, disagreement also exists between McEwensville officials.
McEwensville Mayor Stacy Packer said she was not aware Witherite and Watsontown Mayor Russ McClintock would be attending a recent McEwensville Borough Council meeting to discuss the matter. She was also not aware the issue would be voted on at that meeting.
“I have no issues with the Watsontown police,” Packer said. “They are very consistent in what they do... I don’t think the crime rate in McEwensville justifies hiring the Watsontown police.”
She also believes Pennsylvania State Police have done “a fine job” covering McEwensville. Municipalities covered by Pennsylvania State Police do not pay for those services, though various discussions at the state level regarding fees for municipalities without policing have occurred over many years.
According to Packer, McEwensville did include a line item for contracting the Watsontown Police Department in its 2020 budget.
She believes fees from the sale of the borough’s water and wastewater treatment facilities will cover the fees.
“They did sell our water, sewer plant and they got a little money from that, from Pennsylvania American Water,” Packer noted.
For the most part, Packer said McEwensville residents were unaware council would be agreeing to a contract with Watsontown.
“I feel like (McEwensville) should’ve had a meeting, a town meeting with the people,” she said. “I realize it’s not the town that can vote on this. The town absolutely has a say... They should’ve been given the opportunity to ask the questions.”
She did acknowledge that McEwensville Borough Council meetings are open to the public, but few people attend those meetings.
“Everybody I spoke to had no clue on this, no one,” Packer said. “I’ve been walking around talking to people about what’s going to happen. There’s no crime here, none.
“They should give McEwensville people the courtesy of knowing what happened,” she added. “These people need to know and not be blindsided by what happened.”
McEwensville Borough Council President Clyde Smith did not immediately respond on Tuesday to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment . Vice President Jason Buck said he has no comment at this time.
