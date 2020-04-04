HARRISBURG — The Department of Justice has announced it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply immediately for these funds.
According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, over $740,000 is available to the Middle District of Pennsylvania, with monies destined for Dauphin, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, and York counties and the cities of Harrisburg, Scranton, Wilkes- Barre, Williamsport and York for preventing, preparing for, and responding to the coronavirus by helping with overtime, supplies and prisoner medical needs.
The solicitation of applications, posted by the Bureau of Justice Assistance in the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will remain open for at least 60 days and be extended as necessary. OJP will fund successful applicants as a top priority on a rolling basis as applications are received. Funds may be used to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates’ medical needs and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other activities.
Grant funds may be applied retroactively to Jan. 20, subject to federal supplanting rules.
Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for this funding. A complete list of eligible jurisdictions and their allocations can be found at ttps://bja.ojp.gov/program/fy20-cesf-allocations.
