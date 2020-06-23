LEWISBURG — Volunteerism is alive with room to expand and change in the information age.
Julie Hagenbuch has found a volunteer niche by producing podcasts, which are like segments of an informative radio show and posted online. It is a volunteer opportunity which was unimaginable just a few short years ago.
“Radio Free Lewisburg (RFL),” is the series title, and they are available at no charge via the Lewisburg Neighborhoods (LN) website (www.lewisburgneighborhoods.org). A couple of clicks starting at the LN home page will direct a listener to the eight segments produced so far.
The idea came about as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Hagenbuch said she collaborated with Samantha Pearson, LN executive director and Elm Street manager, as a way to disseminate reliable information .
“When we released our first episode in March in this area, we were all being encouraged to stay at home and socially distance,” Hagenbuch said. “When we started, our part of Pennsylvania had even totally shut down yet.”
They tracked the pandemic and its effects as things changed week to week.
“This coronavirus is new,” Hagenbuch said. “We are all learning about it together for the first time, not only all of us here in central Pennsylvania, but also across the world. The information can be overwhelming.”
Hagenbuch said the RFL goal was to sort through what was said about the pandemic and help the community by circulating good information.
“One way we do that is by answering community questions,” Hagenbuch said. “If anyone has questions they are encouraged to write in.”
How to help and how to get help became important topics as furloughs spread and the rate of unemployment grew.
“A lot of people lost their jobs very quickly,” Hagenbuch said. “We are still living with that, but there were people who hadn’t lost their jobs and were looking to help others. There were some people who just desperately needed help.”
RFL also covered filling out the US Census and voting in the primary, both of which were originally scheduled for what became the middle of stay-at-home orders.
“Most recently we covered what going green means,” Hagenbuch said. “It doesn’t mean that life is back to normal, unfortunately.”
The array of RFL guests has been diverse, Hagenbuch noted. She and Pearson have shared the interviewing duties.
“We’ve had a great response. As of today, we’ve had over 500 downloads,” Hagenbuch said. “We’ve heard from all pockets of the region. People I never expected to know about it have heard about it and listened to it.”
The positive response to their efforts has been satisfying, Hagenbuch said, as RFL was begun solely as a way to help the community.
Hagenbuch, Lewisburg born, grew up and graduated from high school in Dillsburg, York County. She then went to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., but also began gravitating back to her birth community.
“After my first year of college (2006) I came up here to live with my grandparents and spend the summer with them,” Hagenbuch said. “And I continued spending summers with them through college.”
One summer, Hagenbuch worked as a barista at Zelda’s, Lewisburg.
“It was my first time spending any time in Lewisburg,” she recalled. “I thought it was so walkable and there were lots of shops downtown I liked to look into. When I graduated from college, I moved in with my grandparents to help take care of them, just across the river in Montandon.”
To date, there have been eight RFL segments posted, including:
• “Public Health and Neighborliness” Hagenbuch and Pearson discuss how to help locally and stay healthy in the coronavirus crisis.
• “Hygiene Deep Dive” Hagenbuch and Pearson offer media management practices and a recap of healthy physical hygiene.
• “Crisis Management” Pearson spoke with Eric Martin, a Bucknell University professor of management and how uncertain times require consistent management.
• “How to Help and Get Help” Recommendations from Hagenbuch and Pearson and answers to community questions.
• “Rural Pennsylvania by the Numbers” Evan Peck, computer science professor, and how frequently used coronavirus maps and graphs can be misleading.
• “Liberty During a Pandemic” Mike Glazer, retired Congressional staffer, talks about how to best make ones voice heard.
• “Civic Duty Against the Backdrop of Coronavirus” Pearson and Linda Harris, voter service chair of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.
• “Going Green” Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, discusses the green phase of recovery from the pandemic and how it does not mean “go.”
Hagenbuch, owner and manager of Canister, a photography company, has noticed a link between local photos and the effectiveness of social media. RFL, she noted, gets more attention if a photo is attached to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.