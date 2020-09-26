SUNBURY — In his four decades of active involvement with the Democratic Party, Greg Snyder has not experienced the demand for political signs and other items like he has this year.
"I have been involved in politics, Democratic politics, in this area since I turned 18, that's 40 years," said Snyder, chair of the Northumberland County Democratic Committee. "I have never seen the demand for Democratic signs and paraphernalia that I have this year."
He describes the motivation of those who back the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket as being "off the chart."
"I'm the first to admit, the Democrats are outnumbered in this area," Snyder said. "At least one third of the signs that we have put out have gone to Republicans.
"I get so many phone calls and I've distributed so many signs to people that say to me 'I'm a lifelong Republican, but this is not what I signed up for,'" he continued. "I was raised in a Republican household. This is not my father's Republican Party. This is the (Donald) Trump party."
Those Republicans requesting the Biden/Harris signs are generally of an older age, Snyder said.
"They don't recognize the (Republican) party," he said.
He conceded that those who support Trump are "dug in" and will not be changing their vote. However, he said the Democratic Party is also united.
"We were not (united) in 2016... A lot of that had to do with Bernie (Sander's) wing," Snyder said. "This year, things are different. Bernie came out and said 'you don't have a choice.'"
Frances Spiller, of Dewart, has been helping to distribute Biden/Harris signs throughout the area.
"I believe in what Biden and Harris are about," she said. "Whatever I can do to promote their program, I want to be involved."
Spiller became involved in helping to distribute the signs after noticing an abundance of Trump/Pence signs in the area.
"I want people to know Biden has supporters," she said.
Snyder has "high hopes" Biden could take Northumberland County.
In 2018, he said Democratic Sen. Bob Casey garnered more votes in the county than his Republican challenger, Lou Barletta.
According to Snyder, there are similarities between Casey and Biden.
"They are both Scranton boys, they are both empathetic," Snyder said. "They have a way of reaching out to people and showing they care.
"You look at Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden and they say 'he's safe. He'll restore things to this country, Joe Biden will," he continued. "He will make us the America we are supposed to be, a kind, compassionate country. Those are not adjectives you would use to describe our country right now."
He believes those factors play a big part in why Biden/Harris signs are currently a hot commodity.
"We have depleted our supply of (Biden) signs twice," Snyder said. "In Sunbury alone, my last allotment of Biden signs were gone in less than 48 hours."
"I just got another shipment in," he continued. "We are going to be getting another shipment in two weeks."
While the county Democratic Party normally purchases the signs to be placed throughout the area, Snyder said Northumberland County will be receiving 1,000 signs from a Democratic Party committee in Baltimore, Md.
Snyder said those signs are part of an allotment of 20,000 which the Baltimore Democrats will be distributing across Pennsylvania.
He noted that the Democrats opted to give the signs to Pennsylvania since the state is considered a "battleground" in the race for the White House.
"You are seeing a real unification of the party, that's going across state lines," Snyder said.
