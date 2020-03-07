MILTON — Milton police have identified a woman who was found walking incoherently along Race Street early Friday morning.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said an unclothed woman was found walking along Race Street, in the area of Filbert Street. She was unable to identify herself.
The police department posted on its Facebook page that the woman was identified later Friday evening. No further details on the woman's identity have been released.
After being found walking in the street, the woman was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment.
The woman was described by police as being caucasian, between 40 and 55 years old, approximately 5’5” tall, with gray hair and of “heavier stature.”
