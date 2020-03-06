Saturday, March 7
• Preschool Discovery Days: Under the Sea, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Warrior Run Area Fire Department Social Hall, First Street, Allenwood. ($)
• Free community meal, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflnburg.
• Art Lab: Painted Rainbows and Shamrocks, 11 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Pine Cone Bird Feeders, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., suite 14, Lewisburg. ($)
• Retired Racing Greyhound Adoption Event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PetSmart, 270 Marketplace Blvd., Selinsgrove.
• Mostly Mutts Meet and Greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., PetValu, Plaza 15 Shopping Center, Lewisburg.
• “Annie,” 2 p.m., Meadowbrook Christian School, 363 Stamm Road, Milton. ($)
• Pot pie supper, 3:30 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church, Route 45 west of Mifflinburg. www.4bellschurch.com. ($)
Sunday, March 8
• Turbotville Lions Club Longenberger basket bingo, doors open at noon, early bird game at 12:45 p.m. the Anthony Township Building, Exchange. 570-847-3958. ($)
• League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area celebration of the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, 1 to 3 p.m., The Campus Theatre, 413 Market St., Lewisburg.
• Commonwealth Charter Day and Priestley Birthday celebration, 1 to 4 p.m., Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland.
• Susquehanna Valley Spinners and Weavers Guild meeting, social time 1:30 p.m., regular meeting starts at 2, Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge, 361 Chestnut St., Mifflinburg.
• Board Game Fun Night, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s UMC, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
• Congregational hymn sing, 6 p.m., New Hope Bible Church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg.
Monday, March 9
• Free hearing screening, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Route 220 Safety Improvement Project meeting, 6 p.m., at 7582 South Route 220, Linden.
Tuesday, March 10
• Northumberland Count Conservation District Forum, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown. 570-495-4665 or jbecker@nccdpa.org. (R) ($)
• Art Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., Mifflinburg YMCA Center, Mifflinburg. 570-966-7273. (R) ($)
• Nittany Valley Writers Network meeting, 10:30 a.m., Schlow Library, State College. Sarah Stephens and J.L. Delozier will present “The Heart and Mind of a Thriller. mts@uplink.net.
Wednesday, March 11
• Lenten breakfast, 8 a.m., Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. www.4bellschurch.com
• OAKS Monthly Senior Center open, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., “Twin Churches,” 1875 Churches Road, Lewisburg. Featuring a presentation on Lifeline Medical Alert Services.
• Soup and the Word, noon, First Presbyterian Church of Milton, Walnut Street, Milton. Speaker, Tim Darling.
• Lenten Soup and Scripture Luncheon, noon, Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg. Speaker, Mother Sarah Weedon.
• Panera Bakers in Training, 4:30 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Information session on Mako joint replacement, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Danville Area Community Center, 1 Liberty St., Danville. Geisinger.org/MakoEvent. (R)
Thursday, March 12
• “A Wordy War: Pennsylvania and the making of American Independence,” 10 a.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Presented by Dr. Christopher Pearl, of Lycoming College. www.tabermuseum.org.
• “Oliver,” 7:30 p.m., Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, Turbotville. ($)
• Lenten Presentation, 6 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove. 570-374-8289.
Friday, March 13
• Lenten fish or shrimp dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road, Milton. 570-742-4481. ($)
• “Oliver,” 7:30 p.m., Warrior Run Middle School auditorium, Turbotville. ($)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.