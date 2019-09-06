MILTON — From the painting of a goat which was once used in Christmas pageants to one of a former church building in Shamokin, more than 60 works of art currently decorate the walls of the Milton Public Library.
The artwork, created individually by six local artists, will be on display throughout September at the library. An opening reception for the exhibit was held Wednesday.
Artists exhibiting their work are Pat Bontinen, Syliva Denger, Michele Heller, Andrea Kratzer, Nancy Shuey and Pat Sosnoskie.
Sosnoskie said the six met while taking watercolor classes at the Sunbury YMCA Arts Center. They exhibit their work together at various locations, with the Milton Public Library being one of their annual venues.
“Most of us do landscapes,” Bontinen said. “We combine mediums into one piece of work. I have (artwork of a) bird which combines watercolor, pencil and pen.”
While each artist has multiple pieces on display, the women also have their favorites. For Heller, it’s a watercolor work featuring a friend’s goat.
“It was a youth group goat that participated in children’s pageants,” she noted. “It passed away earlier this year.”
Sosnoskie, who is from Shamokin, is quit to point to a work of art she created featuring a former church building on Lincoln Street in her hometown.
“It’s the front steps and door (of the building),” she said, while describing the artwork. “That one took me a while (to create). I was having trouble with the stone.”
As the steps feature intricate stonework, Sosnoskie said it took her some time to recreate the work on her canvas.
Kratzer’s favorite is a work of art she created of an orchid.
“I photographed that (orchid) at Marie Selby Gardens in Sarasota, Fla.,” she explained. “I’ve been there twice. It’s nice to paint a place you’ve been.”
The women hope those who take in the exhibit this month enjoy what they see. They noted that most of the artwork is different than the works they exhibited at the library last year.
“We hope they, first of all, enjoy looking at it,” Bontinen said. “Maybe they will be inspired to look at (more) artwork.”
Kratzer noted that each of the women delved into creating artwork after retiring from their various careers. She also praised the library for opening its doors to showcase the art each year.
“We really like coming here because it’s such a grand old home,” Kratzer said. “You could envision a family living here.”
The library, located at 541 Broadway, Milton, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
