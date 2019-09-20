LEWISBURG — It was confirmed this week that a popular tribute to the late Christy Mathewson would be coming back to the Campus Theatre.
“Matty, An Afternoon with Christy Mathewson” was announced for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Campus Theatre, 415 Market St., Lewisburg. Tickets, to benefit the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade Committee, would be available via the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) in the week ahead.
The two-act show, performed by Eddie Frierson, earned rave reviews and sold out the venue during his last appearances.
Mayor Judy Wagner noted before borough council that about 315 seats would be available for the one show. It would also be last time Frierson would appear as Mathewson, a charter member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Personalities from the baseball world would be invited, Wagner said. Some would be local and others not.
Wagner credited Betty Cook, who she called the First Lady of Lewisburg, for maintaining interest in Mathewson.
Cook said “The Big Six” was known for his gentlemanly ways at a time when baseball players were considered ruffians. His local connection was through attendance at Bucknell University and marriage to Jane Stoughton of Lewisburg.
“Her father was superintendent of the ‘Pennsy’ railroad down where Cole’s Hardware is,” Cook recalled in a recent interview. “(Stoughton) went to the Female Institute, class of 1901. Christy was class of (1902), but they were both born in 1880.”
Cook and Stoughton became friends 20 years after she was widowed. Their first trip to Cooperstown N.Y. for Hall of Fame induction weekend was Stoughton’s first contact with the world of baseball since her husband’s death.
Cook noted that Mathewson left Bucknell to play ball after his junior year, an action which earned the ire of Stoughton’s father. She said he doubted anyone could make a living playing a child’s game.
But Mathewson had other interests, which included stage appearances.
Cook added that Mathewson was America’s first real sports star, a status achieved before mass broadcast media such as radio. She has also been a long-time fan of Frierson and his one-man show.
