2 killed, 1 injured in Snyder County shooting

SHAMOKIN DAM — A Mifflinburg man and Trevorton woman are dead, and the alleged shooter is hospitalized, following a Friday evening incident in Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, and Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, were killed during an alleged shooting which occurred at 7:50 p.m. Friday, July 10, in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, located at Monroe Marketplace, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
In a release issued by Pennsylvania State Police Tpr. Cameron Wolfberg, it was noted that the two were shot by an unidentified male.
An unidentified patron at the restaurant intervened and shot the alleged gunman, causing him to sustain a serious injury, Wolfberg said.
The incident remains under investigation, and there is no danger to the public. The name of the individual who allegedly shot Bowersox and Campbell is being withheld, pending criminal charges being filed.
A large police presence was reported in the area following the shooting. One person was reportedly transported from the scene by a LifeFlight helicopter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.