LEWISBURG — Daily meetings were continuing among staff leaders at Evangelical Community Hospital to discuss changes in the greater Coronavirus situation and how they may impact care.
Michelle Lincoln, RN and infection prevention manager, encouraged the public to remain calm.
A special area was recently added to the hospital website devoted to Coronavirus and resources available. Updates pertaining to Evangelical Community Hospital will also be posted at www.evanhospital.com.
Hospital officials also noted the Pennsylvania Department of Health has a phone number for questions about COVID-19. Individuals were also encouraged to use 877-PA-HEALTH (877-724-3258) for questions about whether their symptoms warrant testing.
Meantime, precautions similar to flu prevention were recommended. They included disinfecting touched objects, hand-washing with soap and water for 20 seconds, covering coughs and sneezes, avoid touching the eyes nose and mouth, avoiding people who are sick and staying home if sick except to get medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.