PLCB hearing held in Milton

MILTON — A hearing examiner with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will issue a report to the board within 60 days on a hearing held Tuesday morning in Milton.
Thomas Miller, a PLCB hearing examiner, conducted the hearing held as a result of the borough moving forward with a request to take over enforcing noise violations at borough businesses licensed through the PLCB.
In October, borough council authorized Solicitor Robert Benion to craft a resolution on the matter after it was noted that Speedy's Place was warned by the PLCB for having soft music playing on its patio after 7 p.m.
Council on Feb. 13 approved the resolution that will allow the borough to take over enforcing noise violations at licensed businesses in the borough if the measure is ultimately approved by the PLCB.
Miller explained following the hearing that he must within 60 days issue a report on the hearing to a three-member PLCB board. That board will ultimately decide if the borough should be granted the right to take over enforcing noise violations at PLCB licensed establishments in Milton.
Miller noted that if the PLCB grants such approvals it is generally for an initial one-year period. However, the length the approval is given for can be for longer or shorter periods of time.
During the hearing, Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said his department is prepared to take over enforcement of noise violations from PLCB-licensed establishments.
Zettlemoyer said if his department receives a noise complaint regarding a residential location or business, an officer responds and will make a determination if the complaint is valid.
If the complaint is determined to be valid, the location will typically be given a warning if it is the first time a complaint has been received from that location.
Typically, Zettlemoyer said those who are warned comply. If not, citations can be issued. He also noted that the department could seize devices being used to create excessive noise.
After an initial warning is issued, Zettlemoyer said citations are typically filed when officers determine a noise violation has occurred.
In addition to responding to complaints from residents, Zettlemoyer said his officers do address noise issues they encounter while on patrol.
Chad Gonzales, the owner of Speedy's Place, also testified during the hearing, noting that he is in favor of the borough taking over enforcement of noise complaints at licensed establishments from the PLCB.
According to Gonzales, his business was issued a warning by a PLCB officer who was passing through the area and discovered an acoustic musician who was using a speaker performing on the patio at Speedy's Place.
"We were doing (acoustic music) Sundays, 4 to 7, on the patio," Gonzales said. "I don't think we had any residential complaints. It was an officer in the area (who issued the warning).
"We haven't had any (violations) since then and we won't (have music outside) until we find out what happens with this hearing."
Upon questioning from Miller, Gonzales said he understands his business must comply with noise ordinances regardless of the hearing results.
Gonzales also testified that bands perform inside his business once or twice per month.
"We haven't had any complaints at all for that," he said.
Gonzales added that he thinks it's important for enforcement of noise violations to be turned over the the borough.
"We are trying to build up the downtown," he said. "TIME is doing a lot, the borough is doing a lot (to enhance the community)."
Doug Diehl, Milton's code enforcement officer, was the only other person to testify during the hearing. He verified the accuracy maps of Milton submitted to PLCB as part of the application process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.