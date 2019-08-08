Keller hears from physicians

LEWISBURG — A tour of new Evangelical Community Hospital facilities concluded Wednesday with a discussion of the high costs of prescription drugs.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12), invited for the tour by hospital officials, heard from top physicians and staff.
The discussion included Keller, Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, Dr. James Patterson, Family Medicine of Evangelical, Dr. John Pfeifer, interventional cardiologist and Dr. John Devine, vice president of Medical Affairs.
Other staffers in on the discussion included James Stopper, vice president of finance and CFO and William Anderson, executive vice president and COO.
Keller said many solutions were being talked about including making certain Canadian drug products available. His objective was to keep the solution bipartisan. Physicians on hand offered observations which began with the noting the high cost of insulin.
Patterson said the current price of insulin was “ridiculous.” It was also a problem which was difficult to address.
“You can go to Walmart and get their generic insulin,” Patterson said. “But it doesn’t work nearly as well as the longer acting (varieties). Control is so hard. You have people with real highs and lows and trying to control it. It is almost impossible.”
Patterson said most people who need to use diabetic medicine also need other medication.
Pfeifer said affordability was a problem with newer cardiology drugs, a trend which was likely to continue as therapeutics improve.
“The pace of new therapies is going to accelerate,” he said. “I don’t doubt that based on the technology.”
Pfeifer said cholesterol medications such as Repatha, effective in preventing heart attacks, was initially priced at $16,000 per year. It has fallen to about $8,000 and is still too expensive for the average person.
Pfeifer recalled when a drug company representative was almost embarrassed to tell him a drug used to treat a rare cardiac condition cost $200,000 per year. He balked at the rep’s suggestion that that consumers only pay part of it.
“We all pay that $200,000,” Pfeifer said. “This is a societal problem. We are going to think about how we are going to handle medications that may not be as used.”
Pfeifer said a pricing mechanism should be in place which would assure drug companies that they would make money, but $200,000 for that one substance was simply too much. Advertising which gives the price of medications could stimulate public action.
Devine noted that inhalers used for asthma or COPD were “terribly expensive.” The emergency department often gives inhalers to patients, but he wondered what happen to patients who cannot afford them. He was hopeful loopholes in patenting process could be fixed to ensure drugs reach the generic market more quickly.
Keller said the role of government was akin to that of a referee, reminding the drug industry to adhere to the rules. Patients who don’t take medications as directed, he added, made it tougher for hospitals to treat them.
Keller noted there was federal legislation being to address what happens when reimbursement rates get changed and local pharmacies in rural areas have to give money back. He added that HR 803 would make Medicare Part D spending more accurate and transparent. It was recently referred to the House Subcommittee on Health. HR 2455, The Ensuring Timely Access to Generics Act, was recently referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
Keller toured the PRIME (Patient Room Improvement Modernization and Enhancement) site, a four-story structure which when completed will allow each hospital patient to have a private room. He was also brought to the Urgent Care center south of the main campus. It was noted that two former retail stores and a one-time restaurant at that site were being converted for use by Evangelical.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
