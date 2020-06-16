Ten years ago: After meeting with President Barack Obama at the White House, BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg announced the oil giant was establishing a $20 billion claim fund and suspending dividends as he insisted, “We care about the small people.”
Five years ago: Donald Trump launched his successful campaign to become president of the United States with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
