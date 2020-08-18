LEWISBURG — Dr. Kelly Cormell, Au.D., CCC-A and Dr. Angela Muchler, Au.D., CCC-A recently moved their practice to a spacious and convenient new location.
Susquehanna Valley Hearing Professionals is now at 2824 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg, just a quarter mile west of their previous location. Rita Cormell, office manager, said after renting at their previous location for more than 13 years, it was simply the right time to move to the new location.
Cormell said the additional space would be helpful to both the clients and the doctors of audiology as they offer a variety of hearing-related services. Repair and service for most makes and models of hearing aids and assistive listening devices is also available along with batteries, accessories and other items.
Cormell said safety measures are being taken as Susquehanna Valley Hearing Professionals welcomes back clients after a three-month shutdown.
“(Clients) have to wear a mask when they come in and we disinfect every room between patients.” Cormell said.
Cormell said they were fortunate that the business pulled through the stay-at-home orders issued earlier this year. Curbside service was all they could do for a time.
Postponed appointments have since been rescheduled and new appointments are now being taken. Call 570-524-3277 for more information.
