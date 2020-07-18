MIFFLINVILLE — The resurfacing project on Route 339 in Mifflin Township, Columbia County, is scheduled to resume Wednesday, July 22.
Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker will be paving both the northbound and southbound lanes. Motorists may experience short-term lane closures under flagging conditions between Interstate 80 and Route 2017 (Smith Hollow Road). Work will be performed during daylight hours.
This work is part of a 3.2-mile widening and resurfacing project from West Street to Smith Hollow Road in Mifflin Township. The project includes new paved shoulders.
Work is expected to be completed Wednesday, Aug. 5, weather permitting.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the prime contractor on this $5.3 million project.
