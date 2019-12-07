MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum will host “A Roaring ‘20s Event” fundraising gala Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
The event will feature a buffet dinner, cash bar, and dancing with music provided by The Train Wreck Survivors band. Complimentary wine and beer are included in the ticket price. The evening will also feature silent and live auctions, and a “wine pull.” Guests are encouraged to help promote the spirit of the 1920s theme by dressing in period ‘20s clothing.
The Mifflinburg Buggy Museum hosts the event, which it hopes will become an annual event to raise funds needed for revitalization of the museum. The museum board has been working to restore the property’s buildings. The Heiss House was recently repainted. The museum relies on volunteers to help run the museum and is looking for more volunteers to assist with those tasks. The board is also working to develop new programs to attract visitors.
Tickets for the event are $75 which includes the buffet dinner, wine and beer. Four VIP tables, each seating eight people, are being offered at $2,000 for those wishing to become VIP Supporters of the Museum.
