LEWISBURG — People sheltering during the COVID-19 pandemic have shown a big interest in adopting cats or kittens.
"We've seen people who are expressing an interest and they specifically say, 'I"m home now so it is a great time for me to get a pet,'" said Angela Brouse, co-owner and co-founder of The Scratching Post. "I've also seen an interest in a couple of people volunteering to be foster (parents) while they are home, so that's great."
Brouse, also vice president of Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, said kittens are getting a lot of attention of late. She said "kitten season" was upon them, but most of the kittens they had were from four to six weeks away from being adoptable.
Brouse noted that times were still challenging for The Scratching Post and the Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance. Rent was still due on their 230 Market St., Lewisburg, location though it was currently closed to the public. The storefront is still being used as a spot for cats cleared for adoption.
"We still have cats at (The Scratching Post) which is kind of acting as a foster home for them," Brouse said. "We have volunteers coming in three times during the day to clean and feed them and give them some love."
Social media is being used to find homes for the current residents.
"That has been positive," Brouse said. "We've had quite a few adoptions (and) applications still coming through for our cafe cats."
Much of the adoption process can be done virtually. Brouse said a phone call interview with the adoptive parents can be done.
"We still can check references," she added. "I can do a virtual home visit wiht them if I have any concerns about where they are going."
For actual adoption, Brouse said the adopting person can come to the Scratching Post with a cat carrier, and someone will go inside and get the cat. Or some deliveries with a carrier can be arranged.
Brouse said foster homes were pretty full with cats and kittens to be adopted.
"Basically what we are doing right now is to try and fund what we have in foster care right now," she said. "We are trying to adopt out as many as we can to open up more space."
The Scratching Post has been busy even when their doors are closed for now.
Brouse said drawings and photos from the #Wreckyourpet Art fundraiser were a big hit. Cat fanciers may still commission a portrait of their pet by a local artist. There was more information at The Scratching Post Facebook page.
A coloring contest will continue through Saturday with prizes including a $25 gift certificate to Brushstrokes, Lewisburg. A coloring page can be downloaded at www.lewisburgscratchingpost.org and emailed to lewisburgscratchingpost@gmail.com.
Cherished Cats/The Scratching Post "Threadless" merchandise was available online as well as gift certificates. Purchase of a $50 gift certificate will earn a $25 Downtown Lewisburg Gift Certificate as a bonus.
