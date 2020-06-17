NORTHUMBERLAND — Earth Day 2020 will be remembered by Patricia “Trish” Stroble of the Sunbury area as the day she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a local roadway.
Stroble, 63, of Sunbury, said April 22 was also her dog’s birthday. In fact, she was walking the dog that night when struck at Route 890 and Derr Road, south of Route 61.
The offending motorist may have dwelled on what happened for a moment, then fled.
While some accident victims black out details of trauma after it happens, Stroble said she remembers much of that night.
“I was maybe two-thirds of the way across 890, which was parked in a very wide spot way off the road,” she said. “I remember seeing headlights in the distance or so I thought.”
Having nearly crossed and knowing the road, Stroble thought she would be OK if she just kept moving.
“Then suddenly out of nowhere, I swear to God (came) this monstrous pair of headlights. To me they seemed huge and the hood seemed huge,” Stroble said. “I was slammed into, and of course knocked down to the ground.”
It was impossible to determine where the vehicle went, Stroble said, and thought it might have paused for a moment before driving around her.
“All I saw was taillights after that,” she recalled. “That’s all I could do. I couldn’t see the license plate, my glasses were knocked off.”
Stroble said she was conscious the entire time, and managed a gesture in the direction of the vehicle.
“I remember lying there thinking next car that comes along is going to think I am a garbage bag full of garbage that fell off a truck and run over me and my dog,” she recalled. “I started waving both hands in the air when I saw headlights approaching.”
A motorist stopped, called EMS and dragged Stroble off the road under her arms. Her dog had been licking blood off her face.
Tpr. Tyler Birsdall of the Stonington Pennsylvania State Police station investigated. Security cameras from a nearby farmhouse offered no clues. To date, the vehicle which fled the scene has not been identified.
Stroble’s injuries included fractures in both legs, a broken pelvis and abrasions. Stroble was also left with chipped teeth and mouth full of road dirt. She was taken to Geisinger Medical Center and went into surgery that night. Stroble was in critical condition for a few days before being upgraded.
Then came time in a rehab hospital before moving on to Nottingham Village, Northumberland, where she has been since May 11.
Stroble said her insurance stopped covering her after a few weeks for lack of making progress on the injuries. Even Stroble admitted they went as far as they could go without knowing the status of her fractures.
A third appeal to the insurance company based on new x-rays was pending. An application for state-sponsored medical assistance was also in the works.
In short, paying for all of it, now with her own savings, has been a source of worry. And there has been physical therapy all the while.
“Standing up is a major accomplishment,” Stroble said. “They have me on parallel bars. I walked out on parallel bars and back. It wasn’t bad. We did that a few times.”
Stroble also had a knee replaced in 2015 which proved tricky after the new injuries. Her other leg is also supported by a steel “nail” from knee to ankle.
Stroble concluded her goal was to do things for herself again.
“To walk with relatively little pain,” she said. “To be able to maneuver around again.”
Meantime, the Rev. Kerry Walter, pastor of the Parish of the Holy Spirit American National Catholic Church, said over $2,000 has been raised in a fund established on Stroble’s behalf. Call 570-713-8558 or visit www.ancclewisburgpa.org/lewisburg for more information.
Parish members have also donated a television set and other items to help keep up the spirits of their fellow member.
