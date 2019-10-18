DANVILLE — Volunteers who keep the Ronald McDonald House of Danville (RMH) going received special thanks on Thursday night.
They were honored with a dinner at the house on the Geisinger Medical Center campus.
Some celebrated up to 30 years of service to the home-away-from-home for families of children at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Others were thanked for their service to Camp Dost which is sponsored by RMH. The campground near Millville is the site of an annual series of camps for children with health challenges who would otherwise be unlikely to attend a summer camp.
Sue Artman, a house desk attendant at RMH was honored for five years of service. Camp Dost Counselors Bianca Lovetro, Liz Sledinski, Dale Smeltz and Graham Tevis had five years. Board Members Rick Focht, Tanisha Robinson, Brian Wolfe and Linda Brown also made the five-year mark.
Ten-year honorees included the Student Nurses Association of Bloomsburg for their work with Meals that Heal and fundraising events. Lori Mackey, Camp Dost art therapist, Phil Kuhns, house desk attendant and the ongoing support of Theta Tau Omega of Bloomsburg University were also recognized.
Michael Jacobs, program assistant and volunteer coordinator, said the Ronald McDonald House couldn’t survive without the help of volunteers.
“We look for individuals and groups,” he said. “A lot of it has to do with helping families by working at the Family Room in (Geisinger) or the front desk at Ronald McDonald House. There are a lot of different areas.”
Jacobs said volunteering at RMH is rewarding in that volunteers know they are doing something for a good cause.
“We make you feel at home,” he added. “We really try to make it as personable as possible. (Volunteers) are giving us their free time.”
Ginetta Reed, director of development and communication, said special bonds are built between volunteers and the families. Her thoughts were echoed by Chris Lehman, program supervisor and Camp Dost coordinator, about summertime volunteers.
“They start here,” Lehman said. “But they have such an attachment and an affection for camp. Even when they move away, whether it is (to) Florida, Washington (or) Illinois, they come back to camp every year and pay for their travel themselves. All we give them is s’mores.”
Theta Tau Omega members helped serve the thank you dinner and included Rebecca Shuttle, Emma Tasker-Becker, Taylor Billheimer, Bianca Balducci, Ellen Wong and Alexis Borja of Bloomsburg University.
Jacobs requested people interested in joining the RMH or Camp Dost volunteer teams call 570-214-1792 or visit www.rmhdanville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.