Race: Federated Auto Parts 400
Site: Richmond, Va.
Track: Richmond Raceway (oval, .75 miles)
Race distance: 400 laps
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, race, 7 p.m., NBCSN.
Last year: Kyle Busch claimed the victory.
Last week: Martin Truex won his series-leading fifth race of the season, in Las Vegas.
Fast fact: Truex won at Richmond in the spring.
Race: GoBowling 250
Site: Richmond, Va.
Track: Richmond Raceway (oval, .75 miles)
Race distance: 250 laps
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN; race, 7 p.m., NBCSN.
Last year: Christopher Bell swept the series’ two races in Richmond.
Last week: Tyler Reddick won in Las Vegas.
Fast fact: Cole Custer won at Richmond in the spring.
Race: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Site: Laguna Seca, Calif.
Track: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (road course, 2.238 miles).
Race distance: 100 laps.
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC.
Last week: Will Power won in Portland.
Fast fact: IndyCars last raced at the track in 2004, when Patrick Carpentier claimed the victory.
