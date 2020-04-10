LEWISBURG — The COVID-19 health crisis was not granted immunity from polarization.
Such division has made discussion of the crisis difficult, said Alexander Riley, author and Bucknell University sociology professor.
“If you want to be an informed public participant in the discussion or just be an informed citizen, your work is really cut out for you,” Riley said. “Not only do you have to do a lot of work to find reliable sources and spend some time and energy wading through them and try to figure out a reasoned position, you have step through this minefield of and all the myriad charged political positions that are being laid out in front of you constantly from both sides of the political spectrum.”
Riley said the response to COVID-19 and talk of its economic consequences was somewhat predictable.
“You get some folks on the political right who speak with complete confidence that they know this is all basically a fabricated scenario,” Riley said. “They are certain it is not going to to pan out in terms of what they see as the exaggerated fatality numbers and the exaggerated consequences in terms of health.”
Riley said the political left’s reaction of doom-saying was equally predictable.
“Their scenario is that it is basically going to be a couple hundred-thousand dead, maybe more..millions,” Riley observed. “It is going to completely crash the health care system. They know this with certainty.”
Trouble is, Riley said, both sides have numbers of people in the pubic sphere such as commentary writers and people interviewed for news. He maintained most have no real technical expertise in relevant fields, but are speaking constantly about it with certainty that they are correct.
“The whole thing has resonated with me in a lot of ways,” he noted. In a way (it) is very consistent with a lot of public discourse that I’ve seen going on in the last decade or decade and a half.”
Division along unbendable lines, Riley said, has made discussion of truly complicated issues less than satisfying. It could color discussion of COVID-19 and the current period.
“This is a huge moment in American history that we are going to be dealing with for years to come,” Riley said. “A lot is going to go on in the next couple of weeks or months in terms of what the ultimate trajectory of the thing is, not only the health consequences but also the questions on the economy.”
Riley questioned how people who have predicted doom from COVID-19 will react if the death toll is lower than expected. Similarly, he wondered how people who underestimated the toll from the virus will react if the consequences are worse than expected. He doubted in either case whether public people could face constituents and admit they were wrong.
The nature of the culture, he added, worked against it.
“That is not a good place for a culture to be,” Riley concluded. “When we don’t cultivate that sense of intellectual, moral and rhetorical humility.”
Riley is also the author of “Angel Patriots: The Crash of United Flight 93 and the Myth of America.”
