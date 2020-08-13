EDINBORO — Edinboro University has announced its members of the Class of 2020.
Although the Commencement ceremonies were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, Edinboro President Guiyou Huang conferred bachelor's and associate degrees upon 490 undergraduates and master's degrees and post-graduate certificates upon 136 graduate students.
The following local graduates were recognized as members of the Class of 2020:
• Analisa M. Johnson, of Milton, earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in applied media arts.
• Michael Christian Snyder, of Milton, learned a Master of Education in teacher leadership.
